‘Lucifer’ closes its filming: The protagonists of the series share their emotional farewells

After a very turbulent journey and six seasons, filming of ‘Lucifer’ has come to an end. A cancellation in its original house, Fox, a heroic rescue starring Netflix and several comings and goings on this streaming platform, have marked the journey of this series starring Tom Ellis that has boasted of faithful fandom since day one.

Aimee Garcia herself takes stock in this regard, ensuring that “it has been a wild journey full of ups and downs”. In her emotional Instagram post, this actress who plays Ella Lopez, continues to review the journey remembering those potholes. “We were canceled, rescued, renewed thanks to our global fan base, we had to lock ourselves in during a pandemic and we have still managed to have fun and play thanks to our amazing ‘Lucifer’ family. THANKS to the amazing cast and crew that I was lucky enough to work with, thanks to our screenwriters who made up stories that made us cry, laugh and everything in between, thanks to our COVID team for keeping us safe. Thanks to Netflix and WB for believing in us and thanks to the LUCIFANS for being so passionate, supportive and loving. I am grateful and honored to have been Her for 5 years … BIG HUG. “

For his part Ellis, leader of this infernal family, he wanted to show the zippo that he takes as a souvenir of his character, a Satan who has given him many joys and a few years full of adventures. He also thanked the team for their effort, a feeling that works as a link between all the stars who are full of love for all the professionals with whom they have been able to work throughout the development of this production. Lesley-Ann Brandt, Mazikeen, does the same while being poetic hand in hand with an ode to her character. “On this, our last day, I feel with immense gratitude for having told your story. Your story of love, betrayal, forgiveness, reflection, and most importantly, of LOVE. Mazikeen of the Lilim, we are one, you and me. For what it was, what it is and what it should be, THANK YOU … for everything. “

At the gates of hell

While the protagonists of ‘Lucifer’ say goodbye to their companions and their respective characters, their fans still have a few episodes to enjoy before the end. Starting with the second part of the fifth season that finally has a release date. After that long wait caused by the pandemic, Netflix has found the right day to launch season 5B: May 28. On that Friday we will pick up the plot exactly where we left it, as DB Woodside / Amenadiel commented, stating that “when God comes (character played by Dennis Haysbert), there will be a lot of chaos. We continue literally two seconds from where we left off [en el 5×08]“.

And that is a wrap on #Lucifer. Thanks everybody. ? Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) March 30, 2021

* The end of ‘Lucifer’ has come. Thank you all.

Home and looking at the @ThankYouLucifer posts … and all I keep thinking is thank YOU. For being the most important part of it all. ??? ? Ildy Modrovich (@Ildymojo) March 30, 2021

* At home reading the “Thank You Lucifer” posts … And all I think about is thank you for being the most important part of it all.