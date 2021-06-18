Lucid is not sneaked: “The cancellation of the Tesla Model S Plaid + is for autonomy”

Elon Musk and Tesla have been in charge of starring in some of the most notorious controversies in the automotive world. And the fact is that the electrical manufacturer is not only known for being very good at his job, but also for being somewhat eccentric and, for some, a bit of a “sell-out”. The last of Musk was the unexpected cancellation of the Tesla Model S Plaid +, a version that dared to postulate itself as the most powerful and capable of the range but was finally scrapped because, according to its own progenitor, “the Plaid is already good enough” . But no, Lucid is not sneaked into it, and it is that Tesla’s direct rival accuses the firm and its founder that the real motivation for this movement is autonomy, which was not the promised one.. Tragedy is chewed.

This has been communicated by the electric car manufacturer through Twitter, where, in an insightful and subtle way, they drop that bomb that seeks to explode in Musk’s own office. At the same time, Lucid takes the opportunity to affirm that they do comply with what was promised and that they are the first to offer an EV capable of exceeding 500 miles, or what is the same, 800 kilometers of autonomy.

Lucid weeds: “The problem of the Tesla Model S Plaid + is really in the autonomy”

Lucid wants to make it palpable through his flagship, the Lucid Air, a car that, in the absence of carrying out the relevant approvals, ensures a range of 832 kilometers. In this way, the media focus now falls on the roof of Tesla, who we can assure you that he will get away in some way, being able to get the bomb to finally fall on Lucid’s land.

And we must not forget that the American firm and its Air still have a long way to go in the old continent., land guarded by models such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT or Mercedes-Benz EQS. Tough rivals who won’t make it easy for Lucid on the other side of the pond, where a powerful electrical war will break out at any moment.

Let’s be honest, it’s all about the range. # LucidAir # FirstTo500pic.twitter.com / tmd008t7im – Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) June 11, 2021

So we may be facing a somewhat risky move by Lucid Motors, especially considering that the Air has not even stepped on the ground with its up to 1,080 hp of power. Be that as it may, neither Musk nor Tesla will sit idly by in the face of this attack that will likely trigger a fight that will end up getting very interesting. Grab some popcorn, this has only just begun.