Lucid boasts a mind-blowing 34-inch curved screen and 5K resolution in its electric car, the Lucid Air

At Lucid they have not messed around when it comes to designing their luxury electric car. The Lucid Air, presented last fall, will be able to boast an engine of up to 1,080 horsepower and up to 830 km of autonomy, but the surprises are also inside.

What is shown in the video published by the company in which they made known your new user experience, Lucid UX, which will be responsible for the interaction with an imposing 34-inch curved screen that we find on the dashboard (and which by the way, is not alone).

Exterior luxury, but also interior “very tactile” luxury

Tesla already surprised us years ago with the 17-inch screen of its Model S, but things have been getting stronger since then. Byton I planned to create a 48-inch screen on the dashboard of his M-Byte and Mercedes-Benz also spoke of a 56-inch for his EQS.

In Lucid they seem to have wanted to propose a somewhat more demure solution, but one that is still equally striking. Is about a 34-inch curved screen with 5K resolution that takes up a good part of the dashboard.

That screen It is divided into three zones, the two being tactile ends. On the left are the vehicle controls (lights, wipers, etc), and on the right the infotainment options (music, maps).

The central part is not tactile – with good judgment, that would have been a potential risk – and is intended for users. traditional clocks that mark the speed or to other informational parameters.

Physical and voice controls are there too

The curved screen is designed so that the driver can access those touch controls easilyDespite this almost total focus on touchscreens, Lucid officials stressed that “we shouldn’t make a tablet on wheels.”

The funny thing is that to that 34-inch screen It is accompanied by an auxiliary tablet, which they call the Pilot Panel. It is a touch screen and it is also retractable, being able to hide in the dashboard to leave space.

It is possible to use it as a kind of “external monitor” for the right screen of the dashboard, being able to extend there the information that appears in that section.

In addition to that focus on the touch interface, Lucid has added two more interaction elements. One especially important is physical control with small dials and buttons on the wheel with which to control those options. Apart from that option, Lucid will integrate voice control through Alexa.

Finally, a integrated facial recognition system on the dashboard it will allow the driver to be detected and to synchronize his driving preferences, including, for example, the routes that he has planned to show them on the information screen immediately.

Lucid Air is expected to begin hitting the market before the end of the year. As the company already indicated, there will be four initial versions ranging from the basic $ 80,000 (which will take longer to appear) to the ‘Dream Edition’, with the most powerful engine and a price of $ 169,000.

More information | Lucid