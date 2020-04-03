His presentation has been delayed until the end of the year

The production variant of the Lucid Air will finally be presented in the last bars of this year. Initially the ‘birth’ was planned during the New York Salon, which was to be held in April and has been suspended due to the coronavirus. The manufacturer has shown that the car has a range of 644 kilometers with a trip between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

He Lucid Air, the high-flying electric saloon from Lucid Motors, delays its arrival as a production unit. In principle, his release was scheduled for New York lounge, which was to be held in the newly released month of April but which has finally been canceled due to the coronavirus. It will be then when models like the Tesla Model S or the Porsche Taycan have a new rival.

The project has been able to go from being a prototype to a series vehicle thanks to the contribution made by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, known as PIF. The economic injection in this sense has been 1,000 million dollars, which at the current change is about 870 million euros. As a result of this investment, the Saudis became the maximum shareholders of the electric car brand. Once the agreement has materialized Lucid Motors It had a capital of 436 million euros, a figure that can increase to the 870 appointed according to a series of production and sales objectives.

Thanks to this money the Lucid Air production is going to finish arriving, although slightly later than expected due to the pandemic we suffered. Of the standard electric, few details are known. For example, that the shape of your batteries will not be the usual, but cylindrical. There is talk of a capacity of 200 kilowatt hours. Of course, there will be several versions. The most capable will offer a range of 644 kilometers according to the realistic US EPA approval protocol, something that the manufacturer has demonstrated with a trip between San Francisco and Los Angeles completed by one of the prototypes. This same version will be around 1,000 horses and will have all-wheel drive.

“Prior to the start of the pandemic, Lucid had grown to more than 1,000 employees, and we still maintain this aggressive growth trajectory. We have worked with the human resources team to maintain the candidate interviews as we switch appointments to phone calls. Our supply chain continues to operate and prepares for production to begin Lucid Air. Mostly, both tools and machinery to make the car in Arizona were in place before this crisis. We have a strong financial position and the necessary funding, ” Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid.

