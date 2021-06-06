Luciano Vietto, another option to reinforce Rayados de Monterrey’s forward

The Rayados de Monterrey are in search of a signing that ‘bursts’ the market in the style of the UANL Tigres with Florian Thauvin and although some stellar forwards have already sounded, the list is joined by the Argentine former Atlético de Madrid, Luciano Vietto.

Vietto, a 27-year-old attacker, will leave Arab soccer and the team that sounds the most to take over his services are the Rayados de Monterrey.

Luciano Vietto has worn the shirts of teams such as Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Fullham, Sporting and Al Hilal de Arabia.

According to rumors, Rayados would pay a figure close to 6 million dollars to sign the Argentine forward. In Arabia, Vietto played 19 games, scoring only two goals between League and Cup

