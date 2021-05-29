Luciano Spalletti will coach Napoli after the departure of Gattuso

05/29/2021 at 12:48 PM CEST

EFE

Luciano Spalletti was announced today as the new coach of Napoli after the departure of his predecessor, Gennaro Gattuso, because of their results in the Italian Serie A (First Division) and being out of the Champions League.

The president of the Neapolitan club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, celebrated in a statement the hiring of Spalletti as a new team coach as of July 1. “Welcome LucianoTogether we will do a great job, “applauded the sports leader.

The arrival of Spalletti to the partenopeo club occurs after the departure of Gattuso, former coach since December 2019 and with whom this season the team was in fifth position in the table and out of the Champions League.

Gattuso for his part, he has just signed as a Fiorentina coach.