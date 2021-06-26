Luciano Capra and Maxi Sánchez reach their first final in Valladolid

06/26/2021 at 10:36 PM CEST

.

Luciano Capra Y Maxi sanchez have achieved their first final as a padel couple, at the Valladolid Master Caja Rural de Zamora, after winning in the semifinals (6-4, 3-6 and 6-3) to a Fernando Belasteguín, who was returning to the slopes once his serious injury had been overcome, Sanyo gutierrez.

Capra He practically played at home, since he spent many years in Valladolid, and that gave him security and confidence, which he also transmitted to his partner, to close the first set with a 6-4, when he managed to break one of the services of Bela, which would be decisive to gain an advantage in the game.

The great punch of Capra, together with the solidity and consistency of Maxi sanchez, allowed them to get ahead, but given the quality of Belasteguín and Gutiérrez, it was necessary not to make concessions if they wanted to opt to reach the final and, in the second round, they did.

In such an even match, between two dedicated couples with a desire to grow, any detail became decisive and, in the second round, the break of service by Bela Y Gutierrez allowed them to balance the score again, with a 3-6, since they did not have any trouble with their serves.

Bela He tried to do damage with his backhand volley and took advantage of his experience by slowing down and accelerating the ball at will, which, together with the magnificent balloons of Sanyo Gutiérrez, seemed to give the pair a certain advantage, who was able to break the serve in the fifth play.

But Capra Y Sanchez managed to overcome this compromised situation and, through the latter’s auctions and the security provided by Capra, they put great pressure on the rival pair and were able to break one of their services, to complete the match with a 6-3.

Despite being a recently formed duo, Capra Y Sanchez They have achieved a great connection, which has been confirmed on the track in the Plaza Mayor of Valladolid, where they have achieved the pass to their first final together, in which they will face off with Fede Chingotto and Juan Tello.