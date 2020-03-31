Your browser does not support iframes.

Luciana, the daughter of Lorena Rojas, wanted to send an important message on the delicate situation that the world is experiencing because of COVID-19.

Mayra Rojas, sister of the late actress, shared a video in which the six-year-old girl appears while taking her shower.

It was at this time that the girl was inspired and decided to speak in favor of isolation to prevent the spread of the virus. “Hi, I’m Luciana, I’m 6 years old. Stay home, take care if you have to go out ”, he began saying.

Luciana shared a phrase with a powerful message. “You take care of people,” she said as her aunt recorded it.

For his part, Rojas called on the population to raise awareness of this health emergency. Take care. You don’t have to be told that you have to stay. Let’s be empathetic, let’s respect those who have the need to leave, “he said.

“Let’s be kind, let’s be polite with what we think and feel, for them, for you and for all of us,” Mayra concluded.

The clip ended with a stitch of the little girl, “Respect your mother,” added Luciana, causing laughter among the netizens, who did not hesitate to comment on the post and recognize the girl’s charisma.

“How well she expresses herself”, “A very intelligent girl”, “I loved the end of the video”, “We have a lot to learn from the children”, were some of the opinions of Rojas’ followers.

Photo: Instagram / mayra_rojastv

Mayra accompanied the girl’s publication of a long writing in which she expressed that children have great intelligence and can perfectly understand the problems that surround them.

“Children are the best example of the authenticity of innocence itself. They listen to you and reason. They draw conclusions! Let’s not fill them with our fears or prejudices, “he shared.

Rojas invited his followers to educate all infants with love and above all, to inform them and speak to them with the truth.

“Let’s fill them with hope and lovingly make them participants in something that may have to be their way of life,” he said.

“Let’s gain understanding and embrace this opportunity to start again believing in how strong we can be,” he added.

At her young age, Luciana has shown that she is a very mature and intelligent girl. Just 5 months ago, she celebrated her sixth birthday surrounded by her family.

Mayra Rojas, who has been like a mother to her, did not let this special date go unnoticed and shared a moving photo of the girl which she accompanied with an emotional message.

“In front of your long-awaited cake, thinking about the moment the eternal mornings are over to be able to blow out those little candles that you like so much,” read the first lines of the text.

