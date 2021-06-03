Lucía tells how her relationship with Isaac is after the breakup rumors: “I’m quite overwhelmed”

During the last days, many are the rumors that have been heard of a supposed estrangement between Lucia and Isaac, the couple that emerged months after The Island of Temptations 3. But now, the woman from Cádiz has decided put an end to all that gossip being sincere on his Mtmad channel.

Rumors started to surface after Manuel, ex hers, will enter in the apartment of Solos Y drop that the Catalan had been unfaithful to Lucia: “If she doesn’t tell her, I’ll take care of it, if she wants, to look for the evidence and show it to her.”

After this, the former participant of The Island of Temptations wanted to confess that it was true that there was a distance between the two, but there was a reason. “In social networks they are saying that we have fought,” he began by saying. “Things have happened […] I am quite overwhelmed“.

The truth is that both they were looking for a flat to live together in Cádiz, but finding nothing, they stayed living in her parents’ house, so being enclosed between four walls -the bedroom- was complicated and it generated “a bit of conflict”, and finally he preferred to return to Barcelona.

Even so, he also confessed that was there any discussion between them and, therefore, they were “a little tense”, but, “otherwise, everything super good”. But it seems that everything is much better now, and it is that the couple has already found its ‘love nest’.

Lucia addresses Manuel and Marina

The woman from Cádiz also spoke about all the messages that had reached him saying that Isaac had cheated on him: “If there is evidence, send it to meUntil then it is not worth them to tell me those things […] With everything that I’ve been through [con Manuel] me I would not forgive some horns again. It has helped me to value myself and love myself more and now I know my worth “.

But, in addition to asking Instagram users to stop saying those things without proof, addressed a message to other people that talk about their relationship. “Let them talk about their life, but leave me alone “, he said to Manuel and also to Marina, Isaac’s ex and his intimate ex-girlfriend.