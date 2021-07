The Mexican diva Lucía Méndez remembers the relationship with the singer Luis Miguel with great affection and reveals that, despite the difference in age, she was very immature. The famous singer of “Un alma en pena” confessed that she always knew that romance would not go far, although they got along very well. Listen here how Lucía Méndez remembers the times when she was related to a young Luis Miguel, more than a decade younger than her.