Lucía Méndez insists that she is the love of Luis Miguel’s life – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Among Lucía Méndez’s anecdotes, one of the most popular is that of the romance she had with Luis Miguel, a fact that was confirmed in the book “Oro de Rey” by Javier León.

Although the singer has never commented on it, some photographs of both in their youth support the story that they were once close. Now the interpreter also assured that “The sun”, as he is known, told her on some occasion that she was the love of his life.

“It was great, but about 10 years later or more was when he summoned me and told me even what I was going to die of, he was angry with me. Suddenly he told me: ‘For your ego, you are the love of my life’, and I was frozen, “said Méndez.

The singer also explained that, despite the age difference of more than ten years, the interpreter of “The unconditional” was a gentleman with her and that when she ended the relationship they had, he did not take it so well.

“He was absolutely right, I was the love of his life. I said goodbye to him. We had been together for more than 10 years. Then I went out with Pedro Torres. From a handsome one to an ugly one. I left it for him. Pedro was not handsome, now he is ”, accepted the 66-year-old actress, who also pointed out that her love happened before Luis Miguel met Mariana Yazbek, the famous photographer with whom he was very much in love.

In that reunion in which he assures that the son of Luisito Rey and Marcela Basteri reproached him for his departure, both agreed to forgive each other and continue with their lives. From then on, she decided not to tell anything about it, out of respect for the singer’s privacy, who rarely exposes issues from his personal life.

“Micky was very reserved in his things, he is very special, I was very surprised how quiet he was about his personal matters. Now I’m watching his series, so I think my way of being crazy and making him laugh helped him. I think he had fun too. There was a lot of passion too. He is a very good lover. He touched me in his best years ”.

The actress from “The Strange Return of Diana Salazar” has just released her talk show on YouTube called “Lucía Méndez presents”, in which she has had Frida Sofía and Gustavo Adolfo Infante as guests.