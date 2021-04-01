Lucía Méndez enlists talk show

The singer and actress Lucía Méndez made a live broadcast on Instagram, where she showed part of her work and family environment.

For just over 15 minutes, he shared, among other news, the premiere of his talk show. “Many surprises are coming, my program is coming, Lucía Méndez presents, April 15 will be the debut and we have very interesting people, many communicators, remember that now the communicators of networks and television bring like a war and I am going to have the privilege to interview them. “

He announced that he will interview, among others, “Frida Sofía, Andrés García, Gustavo Adolfo Infante, my countryman Origel, who I love with all my heart, Mariana Seoane, I don’t want to reveal much, to make it surprising.”

On a personal level, he commented on the photos of his granddaughter Victoria that his son and father of little Pedro Antonio shared this Wednesday. “I didn’t dare, I respect that a lot and today Victoria came out, my granddaughter, my daughter, what I love the most in life, I see her beautiful, what can I tell you, she looks a lot like Pedro Antonio when he was a baby and he also has a lot of María (the mother of the baby who turned three months on March 31) because she is blonde, I am very excited that they meet her, to show her to the public, to the media, especially the understanding that I did not know what grandmother’s love is and the truth is something out of the ordinary “.

He reported that he will travel to Argentina, where he will be awarded an award for his career and will offer a concert that will include his new song, Your party is over.

During the broadcast, Lucía Méndez related that she gave her first designer dress to Selena, who was going to record a commercial and her wardrobe did not arrive, a gesture that the tex mex singer (who died on March 31), thanked her after publicly at a concert. And with regard to great figures, he said that on April 8 “something very important is going to happen for the fans of María Félix.” Since the word “photographs” escaped him, it could be a photographic tribute to the Doña.

Towards the end of the live link of just over 15 minutes, she revealed that she was already vaccinated in the United States and invited her followers to get vaccinated as well; “I respect those who do not believe in that, but I believe that it is a form of security to be able to move on, reactivate the economy, be more calm, although we continue to take care of ourselves.

Her publicist, Vicky López, was in charge of the camera during what appeared to be a photo session, in a large garden, with Lucia dressed in red and perfectly combed and made up.

The stylist Aldo Rendón accompanied her, congratulated the “iconic” artist, “one of the true queens of the image”; the hairdresser Jorge Beltrán, who expressed his gratitude because “she was undoubtedly the artist who opened many doors for me”; the photographer Uriel Santana, who recalled that Lucía Méndez was “the one who drove me at the beginning, when I was a brat that nobody believed in me” and Javier de la Rosa, who takes care of his makeup from the telenovela Trestimes Sofía and shared that for the occasion, he did nothing more than “exalt the beauty that he has, with that perfect face.”