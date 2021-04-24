Lucía Méndez denounces Gordo de Molina for sexual harassment

Getty Images Lucía Méndez denounces that El Gordo de Molina touched her abusively: [VIDEO]

There have been many famous Latinas who have been subjected to sexual abuse and touching by other celebrities, who have dared to denounce it publicly. And this time, after the YouTube program Chisme No Like showed a video from years ago in which it is clearly seen how Raúl de Molina grabs Lucía Méndez’s butt on the air, the Mexican actress and singer denounced that it was indeed victim of an act of harassment by the so-called Gordo de Molina.

The protagonist of the telenovela “Colorina” spoke with the hosts Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, and there she not only confirmed that she was subjected to touching by the presenter of the television program El Gordo y la Flaca, but also gave details of what happened.

EXCLUSIVE! LUCÍA MENDEZ DENOUNCES GORDO DE MOLINA! BECAUSE OF INDECOROUS GRIP – HE SUFFERED ABUSE – CNL Lucia Mendez does not remain silent and well that she remembers the uncomfortable moment she lived in the Gordo y la Flaca program, to be groped by Raúl de Molina. #chismenolike #elisaberistain #javierceriani #chisme #espectaculos #ntentertainment #show #farandula #memedeldia #showbusiness #lovienchismenolike #rauldemolina #luciamendez Gossip Memberships No Like youtube.com/channel/UC5qgk9xFZhnXjzvCRCZ19 20-04-21 contact for sponsors … : 13: 43Z

“(When it happened) I told him: ‘Hey, fat man, what’s wrong with you? What’s up? (and the animator replied): ‘no, no, nothing, it’s a joke’. This is how it happened. I remember perfectly the moment when he grabbed my bubbles. I’m honest, I didn’t do anything (at that moment), but when the cuts came, I said: why so commanded? What’s up fat? I don’t get along like that. ‘No, it’s a joke’, he told me “, said the interpreter of Heart of stone.

Before the revelation of Lucía Méndez, Elsa Beristain pointed to Gordo de Molina and said: “If he had the paltalons to do it to a diva from Mexico and Latin America, imagine the women who got into the jacuzzi with him, what will have happened” .

Molina’s fat man in trouble and Lucía Méndez remembers how the “touch” | Giros Michoacán Raúl de Molina has been involved in controversy after the singer Lucía Méndez mentioned when the television host “touched” her. # GirosMichoacán # Canal13Michoacán Have fun in the best magazine program in the entire state of Michoacán with Andy Guillaumin, Alex Herrera and Kathya Quintero in Giros Michoacán. From Monday to Friday… 2021-04-23T19: 15: 01Z

Lucía Méndez promised that she would soon make a program about the #Meetoo Latino movement, of which she is already a part as a victim of abuse and recalling the incident with the Univision host, insisted that it caused her a lot of annoyance, but De Molina wanted to leave saying it was a joke.

“He did apologize. I got very angry, very upset, and it was going to show me. He said ‘forgive me Lucia. It was a joke ‘… and later I left and I haven’t seen El Gordo or anything for a long time, ”added the singer. “Very bad. I feel bad, because it is not a beautiful moment, neither for him nor for me, and it is definitely not pleasant, obviously ”.

The interpreter was emphatic and warned: “I am definitely explaining as it was. And yes it was disrespectful, obviously. But I tell you that he asked me for forgiveness and it did happen to me (the abuse). Faced with the facts, you cannot say that it is not true. All my life I’ve been honest and it happened, it’s disgusting. It impresses me. I do not know what is happening in humanity, and every time we are more surprised with more things.

Lucía Méndez’s complaint arises after the singer Virggi López also denounced that when she attended the El Gordo y la Flaca program in the famous jacuzzi segment, the Cuban touched the young woman’s buttocks on three occasions.

RAÚL DE MOLINA is accused of going over READY at the JACUZZI | Live gossip El Gordo de Molina has a strong accusation by Virggi López who assures that he was approached by the presenter in his live program. Don’t miss the live show on EstrellaTV at 4 pm/3C with exclusive information. Find EstrellaTV in your city: estrellatv.com/tv-estaciones/ Elisa Beristain / elisa beristain Javier Ceriani /… 2021-04-20T18: 00: 08Z

The singer assured that the situation was so uncomfortable, and although at first she thought it was an accident, she saw how the animator did it again, so at the end of the show, he fled the studio and did not return, despite that she was invited again.

Despite the scandal generated by the complaint by Lucía Méndez and Virggi against Gordo de Molina and the rejection that this behavior has generated in networks, the Cuban has not referred to the issue and has kept silence.

The last publication he put on his Instagram shows that he is on vacation in Washington, celebrating with his wife, his daughter’s 21st birthday, but he has not made mention of Lucía Méndez.

Some of his fans have even questioned him about the complaint and asked him to confront what the entertainment program reported. “X that you shut up A Gossip NO LIKE WE’RE NOT GOING TO SHUT UP” and “Raul tell us about the jacuzzi is it true ???”, were some of the comments that on the subject were launched by followers of Gordo de Molina in their networks.