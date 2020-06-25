Actress and singer Lucía Méndez is in controversy after revealing that she takes chlorine dioxide to prevent the coronavirus and recommended that people ingest this substance also to prevent the virus.

Lucia spoke about the subject in an interview on the Mexican radio program « Everything for women, » in the interview the actress said that a friend of hers who Actor Omar Landa got sick from the virus, but he got over it in just four days thanks to taking the substance.

« This chlorine dioxide is discrediting it, why? I dont know. I believe that there are many vested interests throughout the entire world and I say this openly, ”he said.

In turn, the interpreter reported that she is taking chlorine dioxide as prevention.

« I have been taking chlorine dioxide for three weeks as prevention and when I have to see people I take up to eight and ten.« Assured the singer.

Lucía Méndez’s statements caused controversy among social network users. Like Donald Trump a few months ago, he also suggested fighting the virus with « disinfectant injections. »

There is no study that clearly states that chlorine dioxide is good so that it can be ingested in the fight against the coronavirus.. On the contrary, the use of this substance can be very harmful.

There are medical and scientific groups such as the United States Office of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that claim that taking chlorine to fight covid-19 is the worst mistake that can be made.

What is chlorine dioxide?

Chlorine dioxide is a yellow or reddish-yellow gas that breaks down quickly in air. Because it is a dangerous gas, is always manufactured in the place where it will be used.

This gas is used as a bleach in factories that produce paper and paper products and in water treatment plants that produce drinking water.

It has also been used to decontaminate public buildings, it is also soluble in water and reacts quickly with other compounds.

This product also known as « Miracle Mineral Supplement » has been advertising itself for years as a remedy for many conditions and diseases ranging from malaria, diabetes and asthma, autism or even cancer.

However, no health institution recognizes it as a medicine and now that the covid-19 pandemic is plaguing the world, it appears again as something capable of curbing the effects of the virus.