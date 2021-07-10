Lucía Méndez assures that she had an encounter with Quetzalcóatl and has evidence to prove it – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Lucía Méndez assures that she had a mystical encounter with Quetzalcóatl

In the video Lucia Mendez highlighted in taking advantage of his visit to the mountains surrounding the Popocatepetl volcano to ask permission to Quetzalcoatl to bring out his song ‘Ollín del amor’.

“I stand in the middle and say ‘Quetzalcóatl, please! Give me permission to take this out'” LUCÍA MÉNDEZ

In accordance with Lucia Mendez if you had a response from Quetzalcoatl. He also pointed out that for unbelievers he has evidence about his encounter with the god.

“You are not going to believe it, it is documented, an eagle arrived, stood in front of me, spent 16 seconds watching me, left, took flight and left; and then Mariano, the best historian in Mexico, turned around and told me, now you can get the ‘Ollín del amor’ ”LUCÍA MÉNDEZ

Lucia Mendez pointed out that he has the evidence to show that if he had an encounter with Quetzalcoatl.

“We have it documented, we can test it the day you want, I’m going to show it to you” LUCÍA MÉNDEZ

In his interview, Lucia Mendez He stressed that the name of his song ‘Ollín del amor’ has great meaning.

“The ‘Ollín of love’ is a symbol that moves life, it is movement, I put the ollin on it, which means movement, and when you put on the symbol, it is also used by Jorge Flores, a very important seer in the world , he has always brought it for 20 years, and it always moves his life and it is also to improve you “LUCÍA MÉNDEZ

Galilea Montijo: “The Chocongo they are giving me is not going to do that to me”

After returning from the note, Andrea Escalona recalled that Lucia Mendez He also spoke with Magda Rodríguez and helped her get closer to the light.

For his part, Galilea Montijo took the statements with humor and joked that they are giving her a “chocongo”.

“After a while, listen, I just talked to Malinche” GALILEA MONTIJO

https://youtube.com/watch?v=DaYLkWLuBlA%3Fstart%3D39%26feature%3Doembed

Source: SDP