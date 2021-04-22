Lucía Méndez assures that ‘El Gordo’ Raúl de Molina grabbed her butt



Lucía Méndez assured that the driver of ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’, Raúl de Molina, grabbed the rear.

Photo: Andreas Rentz. / Getty Images

Now that several abuses of a sexual nature have come to light in the entertainment industry, the vast majority of them disclosed by the hosts of ‘Gossip No Like‘, Javier Ceriani Y Elisa beristain, now they dropped a bomb that few expected. The renowned Mexican actress and singer Lucia Mendez assured that the driver of ‘The fat and the skinny‘, Raúl de Molina, He was called ‘Las Pompas’.

It turns out that journalists called Mendez on the phone and asked about this. She affirmed that one day she attended as a guest the show business program of Univision some years ago and, when he went to greet ‘Fat‘, he hugged her but grabbed her by the butt. The artist said that, at the moment she did not comment on anything but that later and off the air, she said: ‘Hey Gordo, what’s wrong with you, what’s up?’…. Why so commanded, what’s up? I’m not in that one. He assured that immediately Raul de Molina He asked for forgiveness and he told him it was a joke. She replied: ‘No, Gordo is that I don’t walk around like that with you. ‘

She also said that she has not seen him for a long time, but confirmed that indeed this fact caused her a lot of annoyance. The host Elisa beristain He asked for his opinion on these rumors that have come to light about the driver, who has a history of more than 20 years in the media: ‘Well, very bad, Elisa… This is not a good time for him, nor for me. I have not followed all this that you are telling me, but damn the situation is tremendous’, assured Mendez.

On the other hand in the show business ‘Gossip No Like’ They talked about other celebrities who went through the show ‘The fat and the skinny’ What Maripily rivera, who also had a telephone call. The Puerto Rican model said that “The truth was that he did not remember this situation and that he had just found out that this was in the press a long time ago.” However, the singer Virggi López assured the same program a few days ago that Raúl improperly touched her in the jacuzzi during an interview on the Univision show.

Go to minute 57:50.

The truth is, Raul de Molina It is in the eye of the hurricane and we will have to wait and see if any of these victims take any legal action or if it simply remains an unpleasant moment for them and that’s it. Another latent possibility is that the driver himself could also take the same legal measures, but against these statements and people.

While, Elisa Y Javier continue to raise their voices in favor of ‘Me Too Latino’ and they assured that they will continue with their investigations in this regard. So they will continue encouraging the victims not to be afraid and denounce their alleged aggressors, trusting that, like them, other media will also provide them with support.

