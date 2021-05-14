Lucía Etxebarria denounces that her Twitter account has been “thrown away” and that she is “very scared”

The writer Lucía Etxebarria has denounced this Friday through a video on Instagram that their Twitter account has been “thrown away” as part of a harassment campaign that he has suffered for years. A situation that, he assures, has made him start to be “afraid”, to the point of considering leaving social networks and leaving Spain to return to Canada.

“Today they threw my Twitter account on an issue I suppose organized. I have been talking for years that I have people telling stories about me, putting together the biggest one. Horrible, horrible, horrible“, the writer has despaired in the social network. In addition, she has affirmed that, in these cases, it is sometimes very difficult to get people to believe the victim because” they tend to blame them. “

In this sense, he has assured that he has made “countless complaints” in this regard, but they have not paid “no attention.” “I’m starting to be afraid, I’m scared. I have a daughter who cannot go on living listening to barbarities. I can not anymore. I’ve been saying it non-stop and it doesn’t matter, “he despairs.

“Every morning I wake up thinking about what new story I’m going to find. I can’t take it anymore”, laments Etxebarria, who explains that he has come to think about live in Canada again and leave social media, which “allow” stalkers to “say outrageous things.”

To illustrate her circumstance, the writer has used the cases of people victims of the obsession of others and some stalkers and murderers. Thus, he has referred to Paco González, Rocío Carrasco, Noelia de Mingo or María Gombau.

In addition, she has shared a capture of a comment on networks in which a user criticizes her for her attitude, for “using mental health as a throwing weapon” and threatens: “Even if you delete Twitter, there is a copy, more Instagram, Facebook, your blog , random things from the Internet … We just started, sweetheart. Etxebesitos “.

Before which Etxebarria wonders: “What the hell have I done?”. And she recounts how to bear being criticized every day, “making her life impossible” and even installing tracking programs on her computer and mobile phone.