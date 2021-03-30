Lucía confesses that she has something with Isaac and Marina reacts in the debate of ‘The island of temptations’: “I’m devastated”

This Monday, Telecinco broadcast the debate on The Island of Temptations. It was a long-awaited delivery after, a few days ago, they were published some photos of Isaac with Bela, tempting in the format. However, the show’s bombshell was another even more shocking.

Manuel already primed the program saying that, as soon as he entered the set, he would tell something completely unexpected and that it affected someone who would be on set. Shortly after, the woman from Cádiz warned him that his life was hers and that she had the right to tell it herself and not him, who was already out of it.

This did not stop Manuel, who kept pressing until Lucía had to tell it in a hurry: had something with isaac. However, it was not an unexpected or spontaneous question but, as predicted by the audience itself, the young woman had stayed behind. captivated by Isaac from the island. “When I came back, I wasn’t thinking about myself or what had happened with Manuel, but about Isaac,” he recalled during the debate.

Later, he said that the thing was over and that he confessed it to Marina, telling her that he was developing feelings for her boyfriend and that, when I saw him, they intensified. For her part, Marina said she did not expect things to get worse.

However, nothing could be further from reality: a few days later, and after a month in which the couple had lived together in Barcelona, Lobo asked Marina for some time. She decided that she did not give time, and that each one did on their own what they wanted. At that time, Isaac met Lucia in Madrid and rumors that pointed to Isaac having something with Bela jumped out.

Without explanation

The point is that Marina contacted Lucía to find out what happened, and she was not able to tell him anything about Bela or what she herself had done with Isaac in Madrid. This was what hurt Marina the most, as she said: neither of them was able to face her and Isaac even hung up the phone, something she felt “shattered” and deeply “betrayed” by.

In addition, he said that Isaac’s version is that he does not feel anything for Lucia and that, by kissing her, he thought about Marina all the time. It remains for him to tell it himself, something that will happen in the following debate, which will take place on Wednesday on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.