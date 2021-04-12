Lucía and Isaac, from ‘The island of temptations’, no longer cut each other and eat kisses in front of the camera

Since they both left The Island of Temptations, their life has taken a 180 degree turn. Lucía ended up leaving the reality show alone, without Manuel, after his infidelity with Fiama. For his part, Isaac, who had an affair with Marina, also left the program just because of her decision.

But, just after finishing the program, their relationship took hold. Something that only lasted a few months, because now the wolf is dating Lucia.

Since this new relationship came to light, many have expressed their opinion about it, but few have seen signs of love between them. Until now, since the couple has decided not to hide anymore and, without cutting himself, he shows off the love – or, failing that, the affection – that they have.

Together they have uploaded stories to their networks in which they are seen eating kissesliterally without any shame.

Oblivious to the voices that come out against this relationship, the couple does not separate for a moment and lives on horseback between Cádiz and Barcelona, original places of each participant.

Marina has spoken about her relationship with her former friend and also what she thinks of Isaac. His relationship with the woman from Cádiz “is quite tense, everything is very recent. Time will put everything in its place,” he told Europa Press.

“The lies, the falsehood and all that … it does not go with me. But above all friendship. I always put friendship in the highest light and when they do something so painful and so strong to me … it hurts, “he also said in relation to the betrayal of both.

He also spoke about Lucía’s apologies: “He asked me for them in front of the camera and he has also asked me for them on WhatsApp. It is something that I accept and I thank him for, but it is something that does not happen to me overnight. “.

The young Sevillian has also expressed that she has a “zero” relationship with her and with Isaac, who was her partner for about eight months, “even less”. When asked if he would like to regain his relationship with his best friend within reality, he said no and added: “He has already told me a lot about how it is as a person and I do not love people like that in my life, but not by far. So I don’t care. That I will have a conversation with her when the thing cools? Maybe, but right now I’m neither going nor coming“.