Lucho Díaz scored the equality in the semifinal of Copa América Argentina-Colombia

The Colombian National Team achieved equality in the semifinal of Copa América vs. Argentina at minute 61 thanks to a great goal from Luis Díaz.

Despite losing from minute 7 due to a goal from Argentine Lautaro Martínez, the coffee squad managed to level the balance to find the spaces that allowed them to tie the game.

Without any clear dominator, despite the fact that the albiceleste showed greater intentions to unlock the 1-1, the commitment was defined by penalties.

