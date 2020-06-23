Lucha Time brings wrestling back to Monterrey | Fight News

The free fight begins to activate little by little in our country after the sanitary contingency for the coronavirus. Although it is a fact that cases continue to rise in practically the entire country, economic recovery is urgent and in wrestling as well.

Lucha Time returns this June 25

Lucha Time sent us a press release announcing their expected return, through their digital platforms in totally free weekly events, warming up their engines for their arrival on Monterrey television.

Press release

Today Monday June 22, 2020, Lucha Time, makes it official that from this Thursday June 25 the action returns to Monterrey land.

Weekly, starting at 8:00 p.m. Every Thursday a show will be broadcast through the company’s digital platforms. These streamings will be open to the hobby where there may be live interaction.

This start through social networks, is to warm up engines regarding the arrival of Lucha Time to TV Azteca Norteste with broadcasts that will start during the month of July.

Inviting people to stay at home and wrestling to continue, we will have special programs on a weekly basis, with a totally different concept where we invite the fans to participate both on Wednesdays where they will receive phone calls, as on Thursdays with broadcasts of live events.

We invite you to follow the social networks of Lucha Time.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.