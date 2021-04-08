Lucero’s stepson remains positive after accident

Michel Kuri Jr. remains admitted to a medical center, after last week it was reported that had suffered a mishap while skydiving , one of his favorite activities. Although it has not been revealed in detail what happened to the businessman’s son Michel KuriIn his social networks, the 21-year-old has been optimistic during his recovery process.

Until now, bright Star He has remained on the sidelines of this matter on his social networks, but it is most likely that he is supporting his partner, Michel Kuri, in these hard times. From his first marriage to Ana Paula O’Farril, Michel Kuri is the father of Michel Jr. ‘Micho’, Ana Paula and Santiago.