Lucero showed her natural beauty at age 50

Without filters or makeup, and no surgeries involved, that’s how the singer Lucero showed his face naturally to his followers on Twitter and Instagram.

The singer has already stated that she does not plan to undergo extreme aesthetic treatments that radically modify her appearance and this Wednesday she let the passage of time show on her face.

“Wishing that it is a great day and we take the opportunity to thank what life gives us day by day at any time, although sometimes it may seem that they are complicated challenges. To live! #LuceroMomentos”, wrote the interpreter.

With just a little bit of mascara, Lucero showed her beauty at 50 and the result pleased his followers, who celebrated his appearance.

Lucero was natural to his followers on networks

“Beautiful with or without makeup”, “beautiful” and “perfect” were some of the words that were repeated among the thousands of comments that your publication received.

Although it was evident that around his eyes there are some expression lines, in reality the years seem not to have left a big mark on his face.

Like other famous ones like Salma Hayek, Lucero has avoided undergoing treatments such as botox.

Lucero joked with the possible appearance of his face if he put botox

“I am very afraid of botox because I have seen many people who have changed their features, In ways of gesturing, then, I am afraid of not being able to raise my eyebrows, not being able to wrinkle here (cheekbones) when I laugh, my nose and everything, I am not in favor of invasive issues or surgeries, yet, I do not know if in a few years I will tell you, well what do you think? That I always did cheer up and that I come out very stretched out, it can happen, you never know, nor is it that I have something against it, ”he commented last December to the Un Nuevo Día program.

Months before, he had referred to the subject through a video that he published on his social networks and where he made funny faces to show why he would not like to wear botox.

Lucero referred to some comments that he usually receives of the type “oh your wrinkles, is that you have a thousand wrinkles around your eyes, that is, put on botox”.

Lucero starred in several soap operas on Televisa

“I say, I am not going to put botox and less around the eyes. You are left as well, a very strange thing, then it is a thing that you laugh and nothing moves, it is a very rare thing. Yes, I am warning that I am not going to put botox around my eyes, ”said the singer, who turned 50 in August 2019.

In addition to the face, Lucero also retains her figure, as evidenced by a bikini photo she published in June 2019.

“You know how much I like the sea, the sunset, nature, my yoga … I always say that the most beautiful things in life are free!”, He wrote to accompany a photo in which he was seen performing a posture yoga.

Lucero showed herself like this in a bikini.

With Luis Miguel

Lucero was also in the news this week thanks to his podcast where he revealed some anecdotes behind the filming of Fever of love, the film where he shared credits with Luis Miguel.

Luis Miguel and Lucero in "Fever of love"

She said that the singer was very good to her when a spark was unleashed at the Acapulco house where they were staying.

I remember that Luis Miguel carried me in his arms, he carried me in his arms because I left the room when I started to hear the noise and all that, I was barefoot. You had to go to another area of ​​the house, it was what they told us and Luis Miguel carried me, carried me in his arms.

However, the singer ruled out again that she had had a real-life romance with “El Sol”.

We were very young, the truth is that we were very young and we had a great time in a way, I always say it, very innocent. And I really mean it or not because I want to keep appearances of something in particular. I think that the 14-year-old children at that time, in the 80s, were very naive …

Love Fever was the only movie they worked on together.

