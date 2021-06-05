Lucero’s daughter surprises with her look

Lucero, the daughter of Lucero and Mijares begins to make her own place in the middle of the show thanks to her undeniable talent as a singer, something she undoubtedly inherited from her parents. At 16 years old, the young girl gradually reveals her fun and firm personality that will undoubtedly take her very far in her career. And proof of this is a photo in which she just posed with a look very different from what we were used to and that looks very good on her.

Lucero Mijares posed with heavy makeup and it looks pretty good on her!

On the weekend, the second daughter of the singers went to the theater to see the play La caula de las locas. There, the girl posed with the actor Rogelio Suárez, a photo that immediately attracted attention, since Lucerito’s followers usually see her with an impeccable face and without makeup.

The look was instantly noticeable, and it is that Lucero was outlined and blurred in golden and dark tones, in addition to the groomed eyelashes and framed eyebrows. Her copper-toned lips also attracted attention, enhancing her smile. Lucero also wore her laughs in a bun, which allowed her face to be fully visible.

The reaction of his fans

“I adore you, Amika. I’m your megafan, ”wrote the actor who posted the image. In a matter of minutes, the comments of the followers of both began to arrive. At first surprised, but always giving a good opinion of how beautiful the daughter of Lucero and Mijares looked.

© @ oficialmijaresLucero shows his musical talent with his parents

In addition, the photo began to appear in various profiles of Lucero’s fans. And although it looks great with makeup, there are also those who prefer to see it natural, a decision that the young woman will make.

