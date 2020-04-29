Lucero reveals the story behind the phrase Until it was done, Manuelito | Instagram

Singer bright Star after several years separated from Manuel Mijares, with whom he starred in his love story that culminated in a great wedding on television, reveals the story of the popular phrase “Until it was done, Manuelito”.

The one that was a couple made up of bright Star and Mijares they agreed on the theme “Four times love” that was included in the album “The meeting” where the phrase became popular “Until it was done, Manuelito“

Both singers met during the filming of the film. Get away with me, in 1985, at that time Mijares He began his career in music with themes like Dreamer.

Years later, the singer She recognized that it was there that the first crush occurred, however, nothing emerged between the two since she was very small. Later, in 1995, Mijares sought her out to record the song together “Four times love“in the year 1995.

It is worth mentioning that at that time, despite the fact that bright Star, who was already a well established star and had multiple projects, loved the idea, so he took the time to do it.

The artist remembers that it was during the recording that she spontaneously said “Until I became Manuelito”, since the artist had already been looking for her for the song and I couldn’t, so it was going to be heard very sangron saying “until you were made Manuelito “, he explained with a laugh.

In this way, the call “America’s Bride“details that the popular phrase arose and in such a natural and spontaneous way, and in turn, represents the beginning of the relationship he lived with his ex-husband Manuel Mijares.

It was from this moment on that the two had more connection and even though I was at that time in recordings of the soap opera, he would look for me at lunchtime.

After some months together, their courtship began after a call from the “Soldier of love“to the singer and they began a relationship which became more serious when filming the soap opera Lazos de amor in 1996 and on January 18, 1997 both married in the CDMX.

It was Lucerito herself, the former winning judge of the past program “La Voz Kids” who recalled beautiful moments about how her relationship with the singer emerged.

