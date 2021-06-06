Lucero reveals that she turned down a great job opportunity for motherhood

It was then that Lucero realized that beyond her career, what she most wanted was to start a family. “That’s not for me, I said: ‘Thank you, I love the idea, it sounds wonderful’, and perhaps (this proposal) would have radically changed my career, I would have positioned myself much better, I don’t know … I didn’t give up on having children, “said the interpreter.

Lucero and his children accompanied Mijares in the concert celebrating his 30 years of experience. (Twitter)

“In the end, (Mijares and I) planned to have a whole family. Today we have two wonderful children, José Manuel who is 19 years old and Lucerito who is 16. We are not still married, we divorced in a super intelligent, normal, civic and good way, and we continue to be friends and we respect each other, and we take care of each other and we love each other. “Acknowledged the singer.

During the talk, Lucero made it clear that there is nothing more important to her than her family.

“But come on, for me family is the most important thing in the world. I don’t care – and look at how I adore my audience and respect it deeply – but I wouldn’t mind if they told me: ‘you’re never going to be famous … or your family or your (fame)’ … My family it is above all. My children are my only priority. I would give my life for them ”, he assured. “The family is what really fills us with the foundations to continue growing and evolving, it is our support, our pillar,” he added.