Like many other celebrities, bright Star It has been very active on social media since quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic was declared.

In early March, the singer surprised her 2.7 million followers on Instagram by publicly launching a challenge to her ex, Manuel Mijares, who immediately responded to this dynamic.

Now, the “Girlfriend of America” ​​again surprised the public with her recent statements about her relationship with the father of her children.

Through her Instagram account, the 50-year-old Mexican has been making live broadcasts called “Lucero, mucho que tell”, in which she shares details of her professional career, about her family, her children and other things. .

In one of the last videos, Lucero confessed some intimacies of her marriage with the interpreter of “To Love Us More.”

First he began to tell how they met and how love arose after starring in the movie “Escape with me” in 1988, when he was just 18 years old.

“I had his eye on him and I think he also had his eye on me, but he must have said ‘you are a little young for me.’ And yes, after he confessed it to me, he said: ‘Well, you were very pretty, but you were very young, ” she said.

Lucero assured that it was until years after they met again to record the song “Four times love” and the crush occurred. “Years passed, boys and girls, and we met again; He invited me to record a duet, “he added.

The also actress explained how her famous phrase came up “until I became Manuelito.”

“He had been looking for me to sing the song and he couldn’t. So no way to tell him ‘until Manuelito was made for you’, well, he was very bloody. So I said ‘until it was done to me,’ “he shared with a laugh.

At the beginning of their courtship, things were somewhat complicated, since she was the protagonist of the soap opera “Lazos de amor” and had little time available.

“We didn’t have that much time to see each other, to go out. But he managed it and suddenly he came and caught me eating, “he recalled.

It is worth mentioning that, at the end of 2019, Mijares opened his heart and spoke about how his love story with his wife for several years arose.

The engagement between Lucero and Mijares was one of the most famous in the middle of the show. The couple joined in marriage on January 18, 1997 and the link was considered “the wedding of the century.” It was even televised and had 700 guests.

As a result of their love they produced two children, Jose Manuel, who was born on November 12, 2001, and Lucerito, which came into the world on February 2, 2005.

Watch the full video of Lucero’s confessions here:

