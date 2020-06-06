Lucero reveals her worst experience on an airplane, which was the end of her life. | Instagram Special

Lucero reveals his worst experience on a plane, he thought it was the end of his lifeBecause they were very tense moments where even other passengers and flight attendants suffered nervous breakdowns. It was undoubtedly an unforgettable moment that he laughs today, but long ago it caused nightmares.

On the occasion of the celebration of his 40 years of artistic career, bright Star He has thrown the house out the window, has prepared a great show that will take place in the coming months, has shared images of the memory and has even created a series in Youtube where week after week he shares an unpublished anecdote.

And it is that for many celebrities the pandemic put indefinite pause to several projects, but bright Star It has been an opportunity to be closer to her followers, in addition to spending more time with her family, since her children have spent time with her and her ex-partner, Manuel Mijares, for being neighbors.

Now, bright Star shares through the series of videos “Much to tell”, one of the hardest moments of his career, when on a trip, he thought that his life was coming to an end. It is unknown who accompanied him, but without a doubt, he saw his whole life pass in front of her in a matter of seconds.

Lucero and his worst experience on board an airplane

Even though that him video Full will be tomorrow on the YouTube channel of bright Star next to the rest of his anecdotes, it is already circulating in social networks a fragment where he reveals one of the worst scares of his life, the most difficult experience he has had on board an airplane.

And is that on an international trip, bright Star He was traveling on a commercial airline when the pilot of the plane revealed that they had to return to the Lima airport due to a possible bomb threat. The singer indicated that now she could laugh but back then it was very difficult, since other passengers on the flight began to cry, even the flight attendants were nervous.

bright Star explained in Instagram that it was later revealed that everything had been misunderstood, since a suspicious suitcase on the flight belonged to a passenger who did not board, and despite having gone through all the screening filters, caused the alarm.

