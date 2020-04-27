The singer shared with her followers some details of the relationship with the father of her two children

bright Star and Mijares They were married for more than 10 years in which they formed a loving family with their two children; The marriage ended in 2011, and although it was in the best terms they had never revealed details of their relationship, until this weekend the singer shared with her audience how their romance began.

Through a video published on her YouTube channel, the interpreter of “Electricidad” revealed at what point in their careers they met for the first time and if they cared about the age difference between them.

The two met when they filmed the movie “Escape with me” in 1988, when she was only 17 years old, and although at that time there was physical attraction, they decided to remain alone as friends due to the difference in ages, since the singer is 11 years old more than her.

bright Star He fondly remembers this stage of their lives, because although their marriage ended several years ago, he assures that they are anecdotes that he keeps to share with his loved ones and of course, his children, who are already teenagers:

“I was on location in Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, recording the soap opera “Lazos de amor”. I am talking about this in 1995, several years had passed since we had made the film and we had our eyes on each other. So when he calls me and we agree on the recording of the song, I say: ‘hey but I am on location I have to return to Mexico’“, He recalled, and although at that time the chances of seeing each other again were minimal, both of them agreed again to record the duet of the song” Four times love “.

“From there it was when we already took a closer look, but since I was recording the soap opera and it was so tired and complicated because the times were invaluable because it was exhausting the subject of doing triplets because we did not have so much time to see each other and to go out and spend it together“He explained.

However, according to what was reported by the protagonist of soap operas, it was Mijares who managed to find and eat with her during the few minutes she had free between recordings.

“Then suddenly I would go and I would eat and there we began to see each other and we became official boyfriends and that was how that presentation happened“

Lucerito, as she was known during the beginning of her career, also remembered with nostalgia the day she married, since it was a televised wedding, an event that she described as precious, since the two agreed that it was the first links broadcast on television, which would make it a kind of fairy tale that many people shared with them.

Finally, he assured that they continue to have a great friendship of respect and admiration.

.