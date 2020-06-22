Lucero reveals a strong incident that he suffered with Alejandro Fernández | Reform

The Girlfriend of America, Lucero has confessed that she suffered a serious accident next to Alejandro Fernández and everything happened during the recordings of a movie.

The beloved actress noted that she ended up falling apart when they performed for Zapata, the hero’s dream, next to El Potrillo.

The mishap occurred in 2004 under the production of Alfonso Arau and as she shared the famous one it happened because she had to be pushed against a mirror.

It may interest you: Lucero, the bride of America surprises with her luxurious mansion

We had a romantic scene mounted in a bedroom and Alejandro had to push me to the big mirror behind me and it had to break. But when we started filming it didn’t break as it was very big.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

It was decided that the special effects person would hit the mirror from behind with a hammer at the height of my head so that it would fragment and it turns out that when that happened, Alejandro pushes me as we had rehearsed it, and the production person hits the mirror by behind and the hammer broke me !, the actress shared on Instagram.

Lucero pointed out that the wound was of concern; however, he was saved from receiving stitches since surgical glue was applied.

Read also: Lucero: Luis Miguel, a true hero, saved her in his arms from the fire

Then, at the time that I took my head, suffering the pain … s @ ngr3 begins to run down my forehead; I kept a little to the front so that my clothes didn’t get stained, but I did get scared and it hurt a lot, the truth did hurt a lot (…) it was horrible, it was horrible.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Lucerito pointed out that Arau did not stop apologizing and the production sent him a bouquet of flowers apologizing; however, after the terrible scare everything turned into a fun anecdote.