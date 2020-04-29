Lucero: Luis Miguel, a true hero, saved her in his arms from the fire | Instagram

An anecdote that many perhaps were unaware of was the one that singer Lucero recently shared about her colleague Luis Miguel, who assures saved her in a fire.

The famous “Girlfriend of America” Lucerito, confessed that the famous artist Luis Miguel He is a hero without a cape since during the filming of “Fever of Love” there was a fire outside the recording set.

In her most recent podcast, the famous actress detailed the moment when the interpreter of “The unconditional“with whom during that time did they shoot the film”Fever of love“In 1986 he was her hero in saving her.

The singer of “Electricity“he indicated that he would never forget that moment when the artist’s home was evacuated from René Cardona’s residence in Acapulco.

The artist explained that she, her mother and part of the family of “Luismi“They stayed in one of the rooms of the mansion, at one point there was a fire and although it was not so serious, they still asked them to evacuate the place in a moment.

At that time, she was barefoot so the singer took her in his arms and carried her to a safer place, he pointed out.

I remember that Luis Miguel carried me in his arms, he carried me in his arms because I left the room when I started to hear the noise and all that, I was barefoot. You had to go to another area of ​​the house, it was what they told us and Luis Miguel carried me, carried me in his arms, “said Lucero.

It is worth mentioning that after the premiere of movie, the pair of singers and actors were the youth artists of the moment and also made up a great acting couple, they had great chemistry that they managed to transmit through the screen.

And although there were rumors, the singer, “Lucerito“as it is also still called denied that both had a romance since at that time would have as 14 years and also there was more innocence in those years, he explained:

We were very young, the truth is that we were very young and we had a great time in a way, I always say it, very innocent. And I really mean it or not because I want to keep appearances of something in particular. I think that the 14-year-old children at that time, in the 80s, were very naive, “he concluded.

