Video resurfaces with unexpected statements by Lucero The Mexican singer and actress breaks the silence and confesses to Fernando Colunga “We were always super good friends and colleagues,” he said.

On Lucero’s fan Instagram account, called @ lucerolandia2400, you can see this publication in which the Mexican singer and actress did not save anything.

In a few seconds, Lucero said the following: “Working, I have always said, with Fernando Colunga, was super luxurious because he is professional, because he is dedicated, because he is punctual and he is at his best.”

The Mexican singer and actress followed with an unexpected confession about the actor: “We were always super good friends and companions, so we enjoyed a lot, my Alex Zepeda also, adored, the truth is that we had a novel that we really enjoyed.”

It should be noted that Lucero and Fernando Colunga participated together in two soap operas: Alborada and Soy tu dueña. In the first of these, which was broadcast from October 2005 to February 2006, Lucero and Fernando Colunga play the leading roles, in addition to having Daniela Romo, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Mariana Garza and Manuel Ojeda as companions.

Also, Arturo Peniche, Ernesto Laguardia, Iran Castillo and Valentino Lanús stood out with their performances.

Produced by Carla Estrada, under the direction of Mónica Miguel and the original story of María Zarattini, Alborada is located in the years of Spanish rule in Mexico and makes references to historical events such as the Holy Inquisition.

In Alborada, Lucero played the character of Hipólita Díaz, a young Mexican woman who lives with her grandmother, Carlota. For his part, Fernando Colunga played Don Luis Manrique, a young nobleman born in the Mexican town of Cuencas. After several vicissitudes, both end together.

Four years later, Lucero and Fernando Colunga met again, now in the soap opera Soy tu dueña, a new version of the Venezuelan soap opera La doña and produced by Nicandro Díaz.

The cast included the actors Sergio Goyri, Gabriela Spanic, Jacqueline Andere and David Zepeda. It should be noted that in the video that resurfaced on the Instagram fan account @ lucerolandia2400, Lucero mentioned an “Alex Zepeda”, although he was probably referring to David Zepeda, who was his antagonist.

In Soy tu dueña, Lucero played the character of Valentina Villalba Rangel, while Fernando Colunga became José Miguel Montesinos.

Due to the great success of this soap opera, both Lucero and Fernando Colunga obtained different awards for their respective performances.

The Mexican singer and actress was deserving of the 2011 ACE Award for best actress, while Fernando Colunga received the 2011 TVyNovelas Award for best actor.

As if that were not enough, both won the TV Addic Golden Awards victory as best male lead and best female lead, in addition to obtaining the award for best couple.

Admirers of Lucero and Fernando Colunga agree that in their interpretations in both soap operas, they have transmitted an excellent chemistry, so it was thought that love on the screen would transfer to real life, but it was not.