Lucero and Mijares unite for the first time on stage – El Sol de México

Although in 2011 Lucero and Mijares surprised their fans by announcing their divorce, both maintain an excellent relationship, both personally and professionally.

Therefore, it is not surprising that from time to time they invite each other to concerts to interpret a couple of songs as a duet, and are even open to carrying out more projects together in the coming years.

In a virtual conference, the artists commented that this good dynamic comes from home, since being neighbors and having two children in common they are in constant communication, and they have always seen each other as a team.

“Our family union, despite the fact that we are no longer spouses, is basic in our lives, because we have good communication, peace, tranquility, we are not fighting, our children feel very comfortable, it is very civilized for everyone,” Lucero commented. “Sharing, not having selfishness, being civilized, educated and similar people leads us to have peace and tranquility, and always wish the best for the other.”

When talking about the loyalty of their fans, they both agree that all the affection they have received throughout their career is attributed to the fact that they have always been close to them, since both began their careers, until they joined their lives in marriage. in 1997, and now in the current stage where they continue to collaborate artistically.

But this admiration not only comes from the public, since between them there is a deep respect for the other’s work, which has led them to maintain an excellent professional relationship.

“Lucero has always been a great enthusiast, a person dedicated to her work, who enjoys it and can make you a great album or novel. People like her, and they are used to seeing her since she was little, ”said Mijares. “She sings, dances, acts, and is very fierce. He is always very perfectionist and is thinking about his next step ”.

For her part, the singer stressed that she deeply admires Manuelito’s voice, as she tells him affectionately, as well as the perseverance and perseverance that he shows in all aspects of his life.

They also detailed that when one is working on a new album, it is common to have feedback between them, and even from time to time include the opinion of their children, whom they described as a couple of talented young people with excellent musical taste.

To celebrate their friendship, they will perform the Always Friends concert together, which can be tuned in via streaming this Saturday, May 22 at 8:30 p.m., through the E-Ticket platform.

Mijares announced that they will share the stage at all times, and will interpret each other’s songs together. Your goal is for the audience to truly see a show together, and have a good time with your family.