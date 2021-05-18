Lucero and Mijares prepare their first concert together – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Lucero and Mijares boast of their good relationship as an ex-partner prior to their streaming concert over the weekend.

“The fact that we have stopped being spouses does not mean that we have stopped liking each other and understanding many things about each other,” Lucero said Monday at a virtual press conference.

“It was very easy because we understand each other well.”

His concert ‘Siempre amigos’ will be broadcast via streaming on Saturday at 8:30 pm in Mexico (0100 GMT). Tickets are on sale at eticket LIVE.

It is the first time they present a full concert together after being married in 1997 and divorced in 2011. They are both parents of Lucerito and José Manuel.

The concert will have live musicians and they do not rule out that their children participate, although they say that it will be up to them to decide, especially Lucerito daughter, who has already shared the stage with her mother.

“We see each other very often because as everyone knows we are neighbors,” said Mijares.

“There is no such scheme that the children touch me every 15 days, we see them every day, they go, they come, they walk, they pass by in pajamas.”

Although they had performed duets such as ‘Cuatro Times Amor’ from 1995 and the homonymous theme from the telenovela ‘El privilegio de amar’ from 1998, in addition to having occasional appearances at their concerts, they had never organized a complete presentation together. At night they plan to exchange repertoire, interpreting songs of one and the other, in addition to presenting them interspersed.

They said that at the moment it is a unique concert, although they did not rule out that there could be more duets or a tour together, it all depends on how the public responds.

Lucero presumed to be a fan of Mijares since he released his debut album ‘Manuel Mijares / Soñado’ in 1986. Mijares, for his part, praised the professionalism of Lucero, who turned 40 years of experience in 2020.

The interpreter of hits like ‘Veleta’ and ‘Ya no’, stressed that the followers of both feel very close to them since their wedding was broadcast on television.

“I think that a lot of the public identifies with that, because we were able to accompany them for many years, since we got married,” said Lucero.

“Yes it was a great rating. I remember that in those years it was something like apotheosis and it was spectacular ”.

Staying together despite not being married is for the star a fundamental aspect of their lives today.