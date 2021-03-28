Lucero and Mijares ‘daughter reveals her parents’ advice

At just 16 years old, the daughter of bright Star and Manuel Mijares placeholder image he is making a way into music. And it is that at her young age, the young girl has shown that talent runs through her veins. Like all public figures, Lucerito has had some difficulties at the beginning of his career, above all he has faced criticism and accusations, things with which his parents – who each have more than 30 years of artistic career – know perfectly how to deal with and They have shared the most valuable lessons with their youngest daughter.

© @ luceromexicoLucerito has one of the most spectacular voices among the community of young artists

As she passed through the Mexico City airport, the young singer was approached by the media, to whom she kindly attended and told them about the signs of affection she has received from the public in her first performances. “I have no words to thank the people who have followed my path,” he said before the cameras of Despierta América (Univision).

© @ oficialmijaresLucerito has shared the stage with his parents and has won the applause of the public

They also asked her what her feelings will be about sharing the microphones with her famous parents, to which she replied: “I feel very privileged, because it is one of my greatest privileges because I think that sometimes there is no opportunity to sing with your parents, and I feel the happiest in the world ”.

The media questioned her about how she does to face the criticism and negative accusations to which she has been subjected, to which Lucerito replied that her parents have given her the best advice: neither good nor bad comments, because sometimes they do a lot of damage, and sometimes they are much more bad than good, so I think I should let them go ”.