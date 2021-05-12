Luce Anastasia Kvitko with harness and bodysuit better than Celia Lora | Instagram

Something they have in common Celia lora and Anastasia Kvitko is that they are both models and also Instagram celebrities, plus they also like transparent bodysuits and lately the leather harnesses.

The russian model He decided to surprise his millions of followers with a publication in his stories where he appeared with this unusual look.

With her big and voluptuous curves Anastasia kvitko was promoting her page on OnlyFans, for weeks she has been wearing this outfit in several of her stories, but today we managed to bring it for you.

Also known as The Russian Kim Kardashian, tries to make the most of its cute and huge charms, especially to pamper and promote its exclusive content.

IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO, CLICK HERE.

Celia Lora for her part has used this type of outfit for a long time and although it is clear that she always looks the most beautiful, having a little competition suits her well.

Surely it would be more than difficult to choose one of the two, although in this case it was the beautiful Kvitko who took the crown with everything and a black beret, thanks to her charm and especially her flirtatious personality.