The singer’s family celebrated her son’s birthday despite the social distancing.

The Venezuelan Chyno Miranda and his wife Natasha Araos, better known as Tashie, were celebrating the event that has most marked the lives of both: the birth of Lucca. The little one reached his first year in the middle of the quarantine, but that was no excuse for the three of them to have the best time.

Even though the quarantine has forced almost everyone to stay at home, Chyno Y Tashie did not miss the birthday 1 of Lucca, who already walks, sings and does not stop smiling for the photos that captivate the hearts of all who see him.

Through the social networks, the decoration that led him to Lucca. There were balloons with the boy’s name and a huge cake of Mickey Mouse. Surely, his parents filled him with gifts to finish giving Lucca the best possible day within sad reality.

.