Apparently, the actor’s presence in the ‘Star Wars’ universe is far from over, since although the actor lost his life at the hands of Kylo Ren in ‘The Force Awakens’, he had a participation in ‘The Rise of Skywalker’, but this would not be his last performance in this universe, since Harrison Ford would return in a Han Solo spinoff.

Before long, Han Solo became one of the public’s favorite characters, Since although Luke Skywaker was the hero of the original trilogy, Solo became the rebel of the group, so he became an icon within the saga, to the point that Disney gave him a solo movie and now You may also be given your own television series.

After seeing the success with ‘The Mandalorian’, Disney + has found its best ally in the ‘Star Wars’ series to get new subscribers and become a strong enemy in the battle waged by different platforms to become the king of streaming, a title that Netflix currently holds.

That is why the platform is already working on new stories and according to sources from the portal, We Got This Covered, Lucasfilm has already contacted Ford to return to the universe of ‘Star Wars’ and star in a new spinoff that would focus on Han Solo and Chewbacca, so we could soon have new adventures of these two popular characters.

Although the plot is still a mystery, it is said that this could take place before the events seen in ‘The Force Awakens’, so we could see what happened to Han and Chewie, after the bounty hunter separated from Leia after seeing that Ben Solo succumbed to the dark side of the force, we would also see how the two friends recovered the Millennium Falcon.

This is how Harrison Ford would return in the Han Solo spinoff, However, the actor’s age could pose a problem for the production, so the company wants to start production as soon as possible, but first they will have to convince the actor to play the bounty hunter once again.