Lucasfilm to develop more Star Wars games | Gaming

We get fresh news about possible projects related to new games in the saga and some other information is very suggestive.

Lucasfilm announced at the end of last year a change of course in its policies around the development of Star Wars games. EA no longer has the exclusive galactic license and that has already led to the creation of an open world / universe project by Ubisoft. However, according to a latest report, there would be more things on the way.

As Jeff Grubb, a well-known journalist and insider for VentureBeat, comments on his show “Game Mess”, Lucasfilm would be making deals for different games in the Star Wars franchise. Great news for fans, if it is officially confirmed. One of these supposed projects is the one that has generated the most expectations and looks.

The journalist collects that Microsoft could be working on an exclusive Star Wars game. The name of The Mandalorian appeared in his statements, but he also made it clear that this is not confirmed and that it is not known for sure. What he was categorical about is the certainty that Lucasfilm has a lot of plans for Star Wars.

Grubb also dropped a couple more data related to Electronic Arts. The first is that it is possible that Star Wars games can be received in the Game Pass today, although at the moment, there has been no such announcement, at the time the article was written. Second … Battlefield 6.

The reveal of the next game in the DICE war saga is closer than ever and according to his words the information about this game should arrive this week. There have been many rumors that put the month of May as the time to show the world Battlefield 6. Of course, all this information must be taken under great caution since it does not come from official sources.

