Lucasfilm Story Group creative executive Matt Martin told fans to relax when it comes to the canon, before declaring that everything is false anyway.

Pop culture fans pride themselves on keeping up to date with years of continuity, and that’s no different for the Star Wars franchise. After Disney purchased the Star Wars license, hundreds of stories and graphic novels, often called The Expanded Universe, were no longer canonical.

It’s all fake anyway so you can choose to accept whatever you want as part of the story. – Matt Martin (@missingwords) May 9, 2020

To summarize: There is a reason why we need to know internally what is and what is not canon so that we can keep our official narrative line as aligned as possible, but that does not mean that fans cannot individually choose what they want to accept as true. Anyway, everything is false, so you can choose to accept what you want as part of the story. “

In an earlier set of tweets, Martin explained how fans have the ability to choose which stories they want to read and enjoy, so they don’t have to worry about a particular story that is still canonical. Also, not being indebted to the canon allows creators more creativity to tell their own stories. Of course, some fans will disagree with Martin’s remarks, but his thoughts are sure to lead to more speech among the Star Wars fandom.

