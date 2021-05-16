Lucasfilm is planning to bring Bo-Katan to the big screen

Despite the setback that the last Star Wars trilogy meant, in particular Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – 61% by JJ Abrams, Lucasfilm has managed to reestablish the franchise through its television series The Mandalorian – 91%, the same that would start their way on Netflix and then move to Disney Plus. The act of letting go of the familiar characters for a moment and having someone new and different as the protagonist had great results.

After this success, George Lucas’ company in conjunction with Disney made the decision to continue working with a long list of television programs including well-known characters such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, who will again be played by Ewan McGregor. , to another Mandalorian who had already had a place in the original trilogy and who will feature his own series The Book of Boba Fett, Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% are also preparing for the small screen.

Several of the well-known characters have already had their place in the different formats, prequels, sequels or spin-offs, and the series starring Pedro Pascal took up some from the big screen and others from the animated universe, which, like the Mark Hamill’s cameo was quite significant. Two of the characters who came from the animated universe to appear for the first time in live-action were Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff).

Because Bo-Katan had an important place in Din Djarin’s path at the end of the second season, and is expected to continue to do so for the third, some rumors have indicated that Lucasfilm is already looking to incorporate her into the Cinematic Universe live. action. It is not yet known exactly what his future will be or what story he could fit into, that is if they have not thought about making his own spin-off.

To tell the truth, the company currently has a handful of projects on the table where Sackhoff’s character could be a part; three of them are already in the first stage of development. What is important to recognize is that the place of Jon Favreau as creator and producer of the series has had a lot to do with the success of it, it will be necessary to see if the next filmmakers manage to continue with the good streak.

On the other hand, many fans hope that the franchise will return to the same path it has had. The Mandalorian Now that they are going to continue making films, although there are those who consider that the only thing they are doing is exploiting it. A few weeks ago a particular rumor emerged stating that Kathleen Kennedy was interested in handing over the direction of Lucasfilm to Favreau because her contract is about to end this year. But that remains to be seen.

Regardless of what the future holds for the universe of this very, very distant galaxy, there is no doubt that it will not cease to be one of the most important in the cinema since its inception in 1977. Many have attributed the latest failures to Kennedy’s direction. but if you continue on the path you have forged in recent years The Mandalorian, everything would be reestablished in a positive way.