Lucas Vázquez will miss the remainder of the season

Bad news for him Real Madrid in its final stretch of the season after medical tests to Lucas Vazquez have confirmed that he suffered a knee ligament injury in the El Clásico against FC Barcelona, ​​which he says will make him miss the remainder of the season.

The club has issued a medical report informing that the player “has been diagnosed with a left knee posterior cruciate ligament sprain“without venturing to give deadlines for his return. However, this type of injury requires several weeks of recovery so, except for surprise, Lucas will not play again this season.

In fact, maybe I won’t do it again at all with Real Madrid, since his contract with the club ends at the end of the season and the negotiations for his renewal have been stalled for some time.

A hard blow for those of Valdebebas in this final stretch of the season in which they even dream of the double. Carvajal’s injury, the right-back holder, has been joined by that of his substitute, and he will be the third in contention, Odriozola, in which Zidane has to trust for the duels in the league and Champions.