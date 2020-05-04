Lucas Vázquez, winger of Real Madrid, expressed his wishes for the competition to return in Spain and to resume the games behind closed doors, and assured that “it would be good for society to” recover “the happiness” that football brings and isolate the mind of the coronavirus.

“Above all we have to be responsible. If we can play, with the appropriate security measures, we would all love to complete the season. It would be good for people, for society, that for two hours they do not think about the virus. Football brings happiness, “he reflected in an interview with ‘The Guardian’.

Real Madrid is studying the possibility of ending the season at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium so that the works of the Santiago Bernabéu can continue. “The pitch is the same size, so we don’t need to go crazy,” Lucas said. “I already played behind closed doors and it was strange. You can communicate, you hear everything. It is strange.”

As much as being two months without playing matches against rivals. “We are used to competing, training, traveling, we are together thirty people every day, and overnight you are alone. There is good news little by little, the numbers fall and we are hopeful that we can return to normal” .

Lucas Vázquez discussed the salary reduction that the Real Madrid staff accepted in line with the directive’s proposal. “First they talked to Ramos, the captain, and he transferred it to us. We had a meeting, we talked about it, we evaluated it and we discussed what was best for everyone. At no time was there the slightest doubt about what we had to do. Madrid is a great club with many employees, we are a family and it was important to move in the same direction. “

“We did what we thought was right without hesitation and now we just want to play, if we can. We are waiting for the government’s decision, hoping that we can start again,” he added. Lastly, although his wish is to finish his career at Real Madrid, Lucas does not see with ill eyes being able to play in English football. “My dream is to retire at Real Madrid but in football you never know. When I was little I watched the Premier League with my brother. It was and is very attractive. It is a football that could fit well with my characteristics and my personality.”

