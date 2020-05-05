The Real Madrid footballer gave an interview for the newspaper The Guardian in which he spoke about the return of football and his future plans.



Little by little, society is preparing for a return to normality after the Coronavirus crisis and the world of soccer is also finalizing its return. The training of the First Division teams will begin next week although they will be done progressively.

In an interview for the Guardian newspaper, the Real Madrid footballer Lucas Vázquez was asked how he handles confinement: “It is a strange feeling. We are used to competing, training, traveling, being together every day: 30 people, all time. And then, overnight, you are alone. Madrid sends daily routines so that the loss of group sessions has the least possible impact. “

“It is good news. Little by little the numbers have fallen and there is hope that we can return to normality,” the footballer of the white team said about the return to training next week.

And after training, if the Government allows it, LaLiga will resume in principle, something that is undoubtedly great news for the player: “You have to be responsible. If we can play, with the appropriate security measures, we all I would love to end the season. It would be good for society: for two hours you don’t just think about this virus. Football brings happiness. ”

Of course, if you do it, it will most likely be without an audience: “Well, the pitch is the same size, so we don’t need to go crazy. I played behind closed doors and it was strange. Being able to communicate, listen to everything, is Weird. If the coach is on one side and I on the other, he has to express himself with gestures or I have no idea what he says, “said the footballer.

As for his future, the Spanish international has always reiterated that he wants to retire at Real Madrid, although if that is not possible he is seduced by the idea of ​​playing in the Premier League: “My dream is to retire at Madrid, but in football you never know. When I was little, I always watched the Premier with my brother. He was, and is, very attractive: good football to play, that would suit my characteristics and personality well. “

In the white team, he has conquered, among other titles, three Champions and three club world championships: “Never, not even in my wildest dreams, did I think this. Looking back, it seems unreal. Three Champions, a League … Incredible. I would love to do it again, “concluded the footballer.

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!



