Lucas Torró, on Sevilla’s agenda

05/18/2021 at 10:00 PM CEST

Monchi continues to work at Sevilla next season. If in the last hours it was Gonçalo Guedes the name that appeared as a possible reinforcement of the Seville club, now the one of Lucas Torró appears. The Osasuna midfielder has been a great participant in the remarkable Atletico season and in Nervión they see him as a good option in the market to reinforce the wide area, according to ‘Radio Sevilla’.

The 26-year-old pivot has played 1,500 league games spread over 24 games as well as another 115 in the Cup in two games. The injuries have not allowed him to have all the desired continuity although Arrasate has often counted on him. His clause is 10 million euros but in no case would the transfer reach that figure, because we must not forget that Osasuna paid 2 ‘kilos’ for him and that Sevilla, in principle, has that position well covered.

Fernando is indisputable in the machine zone of Julen Lopetegui, with Gudelj as a supporting actor. Perhaps that is why, due to the Serbian’s little weight – although he has been a common wild card in a year with many rotations – the shots go. If he comes out, Torró’s option would win many integers.

The Alicante, with a past at Real Madrid Castilla and with experience in Germany after two years at EintrachtYou are at a point in your career where you can take a step forward.