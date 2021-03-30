Lucas Torreira’s mother dies of covid-19

03/30/2021

On at 15:48 CEST

EFE

Viviana Di Pascua Acosta, mother of the Uruguayan player of Atlético de Madrid Lucas Torreira placeholder image, died in Salto (west of the South American country) at dawn this Tuesday due to covid-19, sources from the local newspaper El Pueblo de Salto confirmed to Efe.

The woman, from Fray Bentos (southwest), where the family of Torreira, had recently been transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) in Salto to try to improve her health situation.

The burial, according to the same sources, will take place in Fray Bentos, in the department (province) of Río Negro.

Torreira He has been in Uruguay for several days, after his club gave him permission to travel due to the worsening condition of his 53-year-old mother.

In recent days, both he and the rest of his family were staying at a hotel in Salto to more closely follow the case of the head of the family, local media reported.

Viviana Di Pascua she was the daughter of Edison ‘Tito’ Di Pascua, a footballer from Fray Bentos, who won seven local titles in the department of Río Negro.

In social networks, she stood out, like her father -who gave up playing football in Italy to continue his political activism and working at the Anglo Frigorifico, an authentic emblem of Fray Bentos-, her political commitment to the Party. Communist Party (PCU) and the Broad Front (FA) – a left coalition that ruled Uruguay from 2005 to 2020 and today in opposition.

Since March 13, 2020, when the health emergency was declared in Uruguay, the South American country has registered 99,584 accumulated cases (19,246 currently, of which 306 people are admitted to intensive care) and 928 deaths, according to the latest report by the National Emergency System (Sinae).