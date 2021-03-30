Lucas Torreira’s mother died of Covid-19



Torreira stayed at the hotel in Salto to follow his mother’s condition more closely.

Photo: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / Getty Images

Sources from the Uruguayan newspaper El Pueblo de Salto, confirmed that this Tuesday he died of Covid-19, Viviana Di Pascua Acosta, mother of soccer player Lucas Torreira, midfielder of Atlético Madrid and the Uruguay national team.

We deeply regret the death of Viviana di Pascua, mother of Lucas Torreira. We accompany @ LTorreira34 in this difficult moment and convey our condolences to family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/nLPNvZMIe5 – AUF (@AUFOficial) March 30, 2021

The information was corroborated by the Uruguayan media for the EFE agency. Lucas’s mother had been transferred to the intensive care unit in Salto to try to improve his complicated situation caused by the disease.

The footballer has his mother tattooed on his left calf / Photo: Alex Pantling via Getty Images.

Torreira had been in Uruguay for several days, after his club granted him permission to travel to his native country, given the complicated state of health suffered by his 53-year-old mother. Viviana Di Pascua was the daughter of Edison ‘Tito’ Di Pascua, a soccer player from Fray Bentos, who won seven local titles in the department of Río Negro.

The burial, according to the same sources, It will take place in Fray Bentos, in the department (province) of Río Negro.

Uruguay close to 100,000 cases of Covid-19

As of March 13, 2020, the South American country declared a health emergency. From that date to the present, they report 99,584 cases and 928 deaths from Covid-19, according to the latest report from the National Emergency System (Sinae).

With information from EFE