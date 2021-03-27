Lucas Torreira is in Uruguay with his mother, sick with covid-19

03/27/2021 at 17:35 CET

The Uruguayan footballer of Atlético de Madrid Lucas Torreira is in his country and has been this week without training with special permission from his club, after the entry of his mother in the intensive care area for covid-19 in the department of Salto (northwest).

The Atlético midfielder is in Fray Bentos, his hometown, with his family. Torreira was one of those infected by covid-19 in November last year after an outbreak within the Uruguayan team that affected soccer players, members of the coaching staff and other employees during the second double date of the qualifying rounds.

The Uruguayan was out for three games against Barcelona, ​​Lokomotiv Moscow and Valencia and in December he tested negative in the official UEFA PCR test.