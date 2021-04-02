Lucas Torreira: “I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, I’m dying to go to Boca”

Lucas torreira and his family are going through a delicate moment after the death of his mother due to covid-19. Both his father and his six brothers are in mourning and a Uruguayan footballer on leave due to the family situation.

They have been days of many reflections for the front-line midfielder who belongs to Arsenal, and is on loan at Atlético Madrid. His little activity in Europe made him return to a desire he has had since he was a child: to play in Boca Juniors.

“I am dying to play in Boca. If not now, in June or later. When my mother passed away, I told my manager that I don’t want to play in Europe anymore, and I want to go to Boca. I haven’t been having a good personal moment for two years, ”he told ESPN F90, led by Sebastián Vignolo.

He acknowledges that he has not had conversations with Boca Juniors, but he did say that he had communication several times with Juan Román Riquelme through Diego Latorre. For his part, he confirms that he would make pressure to pour with the colors of xeneize.

“My old man, through tears, told me that it was time to come to Boca,” Torreira said about the desire he shares with his father. In addition, he says that this will help him to be closer to his family.

"MY DAD, BETWEEN TEARS, TOLD ME IT WAS TIME TO PLAY IN MOUTH" Visibly moved, Lucas Torreira did not hide his desire to play in Boca. The influence of your family, decisive for your choice.

Torreira was hurt by Arsenal’s decision

With 25 years of age and having had the opportunity to play in Italy, England and Spain, there are very few footballers who say they do not want to continue in the football of the Old Continent. In Torreira’s case, a compendium of situations is put together that makes him speak from a more emotional point of view.

“Arsenal’s decision to let me go hurt me. And at Atlético Madrid I don’t have the continuity I expected ”, he said bluntly. The move was not expected outside the London club for all that it had “given to the team”.

He confirms that he has a good relationship with Diego Simeone, but still does not have that competitive pace that he would like to find. He has played 15 games in La Liga, of the possible 25 he had. He also played in 5 UEFA Champions League duels.

Will Riquelme call him?