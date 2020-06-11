Lucas Robertone He was widely criticized when in May 2018 he went to see a game of Mouth before Union in The Bombonera. The television cameras captured him, the image went viral and the Liniers club fans were angry with him. At that time, his coach Gabriel Heinze He came out to defend him.

This Wednesday night, the midfielder spoke to TNT Sports and remembered that episode. “You should ask the fans that, I would not know what to tell you. It is uncomfortable, it goes beyond us. It is the thought of the people. Although we are professionals and I understand that it has bothered people, as Gabi said (Heinze), players go to other courts as well. And even I have gone to others, besides that of Mouth, and they have not seen me or they have not come to light, “he explained.

“From that point on, I had to stop doing it, obviously. I don’t want it to happen again. I think people in Velez You know how I feel about the club and I don’t think there is a misunderstanding with that. I owe myself to Velez I always owe him everything. The club is my second home, I was 13 years old. At that time I had a bit of a hard time, but I respect the club and put it first, “he said.

Indeed, Robertone made clear his feeling for Velez. “I consider myself a fan of Velez because i love him i feel happy in Velez and that will never change. The years will pass and the same feeling I have for the club will continue. It is stronger than anything else. Although one since childhood is from a club, that does not mean anything, “he said.” I … Nothing, we are going to cut it there just because I do not want to say anything more, “he stopped himself. Robertone.

But, automatically, and without any guilt he deserved, he continued: “I don’t want to say that I was a fan of a club and I changed it because that was not the case. I was never a fan of a club. As a child I wore any shirt, I liked many clubs. I have gone to the court of Mouth, but also to that of River, to that of Independent, to that of Racing… They are beautiful courts, I like soccer. I have many friends who invite me to see them, at the time I did not say no, but now I cannot because of what has happened. “